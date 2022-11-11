BTS' RM unveils title, release date for upcoming solo album: Check out

BTS member RM has unveiled the title and the release date for his upcoming solo album.

BTS RM took to his Instagram on November 11, to drop the first teaser poster for his first solo music album to reveal the title Indigo.

As per the shared post, the album will be released on December 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. KST.

On November 1, BTS RM surprised his fans by announcing the plans to release his first-ever solo single album and said that the upcoming solo music album is in the final stages of its preparation.



In addition, RM was also reportedly in talks to collaborate with rock band Cherry Filter for the upcoming album. However, the singer-music label YG Entertainment still keeps this collaboration a secret with their statement that "Please wait until further notice."

With the release of Indigo, RM will be the third member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope and Jin.