 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir
Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

Hilary Duff has recently lashed out at book publisher Ballash Books for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished tell-all memoir.

“It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” said the Lizzie McGuire star in a statement obtained by E! News.

While calling the publisher’s act as disgusting, The Perfect Man actress shared, “To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting.”

“In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab,” remarked the 34-year-old.

The outlet reported that the memoir titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by Andy Symonds after he spent three years interviewing Aaron, who passed away on November 5 at the age of 34.

On Thursday, Aaron’s management team also issued a statement, thanking “Hilary Duff for her statement”.

“In the few short days following our dear friend's passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorised releases,” commented the management team

It read, “This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.”

The team also asked for “removal of unauthorised content and requested nothing else be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates”.

Earlier, Aaron was found dead in his California home and left behind a 12-month-old son.

Meanwhile, Aaron’s unfinished memoir is set to release on November 15. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed
King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'

King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'
Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’
Police bail student arrested for egging King Charles

Police bail student arrested for egging King Charles
BLACKPINK hits 700 million streams milestone on Spotify

BLACKPINK hits 700 million streams milestone on Spotify
BTS' RM unveils title, release date for upcoming solo album: Check out

BTS' RM unveils title, release date for upcoming solo album: Check out
Pregnant Diana 'threw myself down the stairs' to get King Charles 'attention'

Pregnant Diana 'threw myself down the stairs' to get King Charles 'attention'
'Tampongate': Camilla watching 'The Crown' as King Charles leaked call 'dramatised'

'Tampongate': Camilla watching 'The Crown' as King Charles leaked call 'dramatised'
'The Crown' takes 'nuggets of truth' and 'blows them up into full scenes': Omid Scobie

'The Crown' takes 'nuggets of truth' and 'blows them up into full scenes': Omid Scobie
Netflix to bring live comedy special show with Chris Rock

Netflix to bring live comedy special show with Chris Rock

Princess Diana heartbroken as Harry becomes 'hitman' in Prince William life

Princess Diana heartbroken as Harry becomes 'hitman' in Prince William life