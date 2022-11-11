Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

Hilary Duff has recently lashed out at book publisher Ballash Books for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished tell-all memoir.



“It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” said the Lizzie McGuire star in a statement obtained by E! News.

While calling the publisher’s act as disgusting, The Perfect Man actress shared, “To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting.”

“In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab,” remarked the 34-year-old.

The outlet reported that the memoir titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by Andy Symonds after he spent three years interviewing Aaron, who passed away on November 5 at the age of 34.

On Thursday, Aaron’s management team also issued a statement, thanking “Hilary Duff for her statement”.

“In the few short days following our dear friend's passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorised releases,” commented the management team

It read, “This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.”

The team also asked for “removal of unauthorised content and requested nothing else be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates”.

Earlier, Aaron was found dead in his California home and left behind a 12-month-old son.

Meanwhile, Aaron’s unfinished memoir is set to release on November 15.