Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed

Prince of Wales, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly open to having baby number four and the couple are ‘very relaxed’ about the possibility of another child.



The Bell UK, per International Business Times, citing an insider reported “Prince William and Kate Middleton very relaxed about the possibility of another baby. It's by no means the be-all or end-all for either of them, but if it happens, they'll be thrilled."

Kate and William, who previously were of the view their family was complete after having three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are planning for baby number four, according to the source.

They have changed their mind following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The couple feel that now is a good time to grow their family.

Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton is already pregnant with baby number four.