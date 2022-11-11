 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed

Prince of Wales, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly open to having baby number four and the couple are ‘very relaxed’ about the possibility of another child.

The Bell UK, per International Business Times, citing an insider reported “Prince William and Kate Middleton very relaxed about the possibility of another baby. It's by no means the be-all or end-all for either of them, but if it happens, they'll be thrilled."

Kate and William, who previously were of the view their family was complete after having three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are planning for baby number four, according to the source.

They have changed their mind following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The couple feel that now is a good time to grow their family.

Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton is already pregnant with baby number four.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff
Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir
King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'

King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'
Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’
Paul Haggis loses civil trial in New York

Paul Haggis loses civil trial in New York
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista hands-in-hands in latest photos

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista hands-in-hands in latest photos
Police bail student arrested for egging King Charles

Police bail student arrested for egging King Charles
BLACKPINK hits 700 million streams milestone on Spotify

BLACKPINK hits 700 million streams milestone on Spotify
BTS' RM unveils title, release date for upcoming solo album: Check out

BTS' RM unveils title, release date for upcoming solo album: Check out
Pregnant Diana 'threw myself down the stairs' to get King Charles 'attention'

Pregnant Diana 'threw myself down the stairs' to get King Charles 'attention'