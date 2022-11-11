 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
Web Desk

Princess Diana did not 'constantly cry', The Crown has made her 'tragic': Butler

Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Princess Diana was not a 'wounded animal', says former butler over her portrayal in The Crown.

Speaking on Jeremy Kyle Live last night, Paul Burell began by praising Elizabeth Debecki for channeling her inner Princess of Wales.

“It’s my time. I was there," said Paul.

"I’m finding it very upsetting. She has a very good portrayal of the Princess and that’s unnerving.

"At times, for me, it’s unnerving at times to hear her voice. She’s obviously studied her voice very well.”

Speaking further about his reservations against the show, Paul added: “What I don’t like, I don’t like to see the Princess constantly portrayed as a wounded animal, constantly crying, constantly alone.

"They have made her into a very tragic figure, which of course he was but not all the time. We did have some fun."

"The danger is that the public will believe everything they see. I wish I could sit on the couch with everybody in the United Kingdom and say, ‘That’s not true, that didn't happen’."

