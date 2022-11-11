 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Madonna licks water from dog’s bowl in new viral video

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Watch: Madonna licks water from dog’s bowl in new viral video
Watch: Madonna licks water from dog’s bowl in new viral video

Madonna once again sent the netizens into frenzy by posting a disturbing and embarrassing new video of her.

The American singer and song-writer turned to Instagram and shared a seemingly disturbing video clip in which she can be seen licking water out of a dog’s bowl.


The pop-icon, 64, posted that blurry clip along with a few still photos in which she held her head just above the bowl.

The clip that grossed out many viewers on Twitter, was shared shortly after the rapper 50 Cent reignited a feud with her after he called her a 'grandma' by mocking a video of her angrily lip syncing to a song by Baby Keem.

The Material Girl singer was seen riding a motorbike in the latest images while flaunting her figure in the skimpy outfit. 

Watch: Madonna licks water from dog’s bowl in new viral video


More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ season 5 sparks criticism over wrong spelling of Lancashire town

‘The Crown’ season 5 sparks criticism over wrong spelling of Lancashire town
Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with Jack Antonoff
Prince Harry reaches out Kate Middleton for help

Prince Harry reaches out Kate Middleton for help

Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Jennifer Aniston receives support from Justin Theroux over IVF struggles

Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William plans for baby number four revealed
Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

Hilary Duff lambasts publisher for releasing late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir
King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'

King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'
Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman death, ‘my world shattered’
Paul Haggis loses civil trial in New York

Paul Haggis loses civil trial in New York
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista hands-in-hands in latest photos

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista hands-in-hands in latest photos
Police bail student arrested for egging King Charles

Police bail student arrested for egging King Charles
BLACKPINK hits 700 million streams milestone on Spotify

BLACKPINK hits 700 million streams milestone on Spotify