Watch: Madonna licks water from dog’s bowl in new viral video

Madonna once again sent the netizens into frenzy by posting a disturbing and embarrassing new video of her.

The American singer and song-writer turned to Instagram and shared a seemingly disturbing video clip in which she can be seen licking water out of a dog’s bowl.





The pop-icon, 64, posted that blurry clip along with a few still photos in which she held her head just above the bowl.

The clip that grossed out many viewers on Twitter, was shared shortly after the rapper 50 Cent reignited a feud with her after he called her a 'grandma' by mocking a video of her angrily lip syncing to a song by Baby Keem.

The Material Girl singer was seen riding a motorbike in the latest images while flaunting her figure in the skimpy outfit.





