Friday Nov 11 2022
Taylor Swift teases acoustic version of 'Anti-Hero' with Jack Antonoff

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Taylor Swift has surprised fans with yet another version of her record-breaking hit single Anti-Hero from latest album Midnights.

The iconic singer has teamed up with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff to release an acoustic version of the hit track.

Swift, 32, turned to her social media account on Thursday and announced the release of new version of Anti-Hero.

She also posted a picture of herself with Antonoff, who produced much of her latest album Midnights, and captioned it with, “Anti hero but make it acoustic,” before adding, “Now at store.taylorswift.com.”

In the shared photo, the Lavender Haze crooner was seen standing next to a piano as she reaches toward the camera with a drink in hand.

Swift was casually donning gray sweatpants and a camouflage shirt, with another plaid shirt tied around her waist as she remained barefoot in the picture.

Antonoff, 38, on the other hand, showed off his comic side in the picture with a hilarious pose. He was dressed casually in a T-shirt and tan pants.

Swift has already dropped two more remixes of Anti-Hero by Kungs and Jayda G.

Anti-Hero from Swift’s 10th studio album has broken the global and US records for the biggest opening-day streams for a song in Spotify history. 

