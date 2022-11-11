 
Friday Nov 11 2022
Prince William will rock monarchy in future, predicts astrology expert

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Prince William will rock monarchy in future, predicts astrology expert

Prince of Wales, Prince William will have a difficult future ahead, astrology expert Jessica Adams has predicted.

Speaking to the Express UK, Jessica talked about the difficulties King Charles elder son can expect in the coming years.

She has also predicted a major change in British monarchy in the lead up to this Christmas.

The astrologer further claimed the Prince of Wales next two birthdays will see some big changes for him, adding that the next few years will be extremely busy for Prince William.

The future king has big decisions to make about taxation, slave trade reparation and the inheritance income of all family members, as well as their use of their titles and position, to generate revenue.

Jessica Adams continued that in doing this Prince William will rock the monarchy.

She said, "the Crown, as some call it, will never be the same".

