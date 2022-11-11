Netflix in works on upcoming series ‘The Gentlemen’, based on Miramax movie

Netflix upcoming series The Gentlemen based on Miramax movie, is all set to get into the production phase and the filming on the show will begin in late 2022.

Guy Ritchie will produce the series adaptation of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, under his production company Toff Guy Films.

As reported by Deadline, Ritchie will direct the first two episodes and also co-wrote the first episode with Matthew Read.

The series follows Eddie Halstead who discovers that he is sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson, he goes through a lot in order to take control of the entire operation against British criminal underworld.

Divergent actor Theo James will play the role of Eddie Halstead, the series will have a total of eight episodes.



Cast:

Kaya Scodelario

Joely Richarson

Vinnie Jones

Daniel Ings

Alexis Rodney

Giancarlo Esposito

Peter Serafinowicz

Previously, it was reported that the filming was scheduled to begin in November 2022. The production work on the project has officially started on November 7th, 2022.

However according to sources, filming is not expected to end until May 10th, 2023.



