Friday Nov 11 2022
Queen’s aide slams ‘The Crown’ for suggesting Prince Philip cheated on her

Friday Nov 11, 2022

The late Queen Elizabeth’s former aide slammed Netflix’s The Crown for suggesting that her husband Prince Philip once cheated on her with Penny Knatchbull.

Talking to The Sun, the late Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter rubbished the royal drama for suggesting that Philip and Penny, 30 years his junior, ever engaged in a romantic relationship.

Dickie, who worked for the Queen and Prince Philip in the 90s, said, “There was a 30-year age gap between the two of them. She (Penny) had just lost her daughter and was feeling the effects of that.”

“She showed Prince Philip an old carriage in one of the garages and he came up with the idea of renovating it. There's no proof that they got into the carriage - or that they went to her home,” he insisted.

Dickie then stated, “To suggest there was a relationship is just nonsense.”

