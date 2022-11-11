Johnny Depp gives a shout out to Rihanna after Savage X Fenty fashion show cameo

Johnny Depp has thanked Rihanna for the opportunity to model in her latest Savage x Fenty show despite criticism.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to his Instagram and teased his appearance in the Diamond singer’s latest fashion show, released on Amazon Prime.

Depp was seen posing against technicolor lights as he models sunglasses, a partially revealing button-down shirt and an array of silver chain necklaces.

The Rum Diary star walked through a misty forest to Outkast's So Fresh, So Clean in the clip.



“Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo,” he captioned his Instagram reel that has already garnered over 9.5 million views.

Fans and several of his celebrity friends showered the post with support, including Paris Hilton, who simply shared a fire emoticon.

One fan also wrote, “I’m so glad Rihanna is including you in her show. Maybe I’ll buy something from Fenty now lol.”

Depp’s involvement in the show sparked backlash following his explosive defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which took place earlier this year.