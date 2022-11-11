 
Kate Middleton 'cared' about Meghan Markle's royal 'frustrations'

Kate Middleton reportedly cared about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s frustrations with the monarchy, up until they decided to up and leave the royal family in 2020, a royal expert has said.

According to Daily Express’ royal correspondent Richard Palmer, both Kate and William understood Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘frustrations’ with the royal firm, but didn’t agree with their ‘approach’ to dealing with it.

As per Palmer, “I think William and Kate and other members of the Royal Family had quite a lot of sympathy with Harry and Meghan with some of their frustrations when they were working members of the Royal Family.”

“I don't think that it was a case that they were completely uncaring about their concerns. Not at all - far from it,” Palmer continued.

He then added, “It was just they didn't agree with their approach, which was essentially to quit Britain, break the deal between the British people and members of the Royal Family in terms of what information was shared about things like godchildren at a christening, and of course declare the war on the British media.”

Palmer’s comments came hot on the heels of reports of Meghan extending an invite to Kate to come and speak on her Spotify podcast, an event Palmer thinks is far from becoming a reality as the two royals are still embroiled in a royal rift.

