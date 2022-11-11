Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves shares an update on her health after taking a bad fall.



On November 10, Camila Alves took to social media to share about her well-being after she fell down the stairs.

As per Enews, Camilla wrote, "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!"

"Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went. A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…," she added.

The 40-year-old author received loads of well-wishes from celebs in the comments section.

"Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" Rita Wilson wrote while Isla Fisher commented, "Still looking beautiful."



Camilla shares kids Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, with husband Matthew. Her injury comes days after she paid tribute to the Oscar Winner on his 53rd birthday.





