 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves shares an update on her health after taking a bad fall.

On November 10, Camila Alves took to social media to share about her well-being after she fell down the stairs.

As per Enews, Camilla wrote, "Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!!"  

"Wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went. A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…," she added.

The 40-year-old author received loads of well-wishes from celebs in the comments section. 

"Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" Rita Wilson wrote while Isla Fisher commented, "Still looking beautiful."

Camilla shares kids Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, with husband Matthew. Her injury comes days after she paid tribute to the Oscar Winner on his 53rd birthday.


See her post below:



More From Entertainment:

Lindsay Lohan reveals her reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan reveals her reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy
Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas
Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause

Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause
Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'
Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42
Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show
Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’

Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’
Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides

Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides
Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear’ from Kate Middleton about ‘Archetypes’ invite

Meghan Markle ‘yet to hear’ from Kate Middleton about ‘Archetypes’ invite