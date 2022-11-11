 
Friday Nov 11 2022
Florence Pugh amps up the glamour as she steps out in NY

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Florence Pugh oozed glamour while stepping out in New York City on Thursday.

The Don't Worry Darling star, 26, displayed her figure in a black and white look, flashing a hint of her midriff in a cropped jacket, button-up mini skirt, and different colored boots.

Earlier in the day, the actress went braless in a cream top and a large black coat as she stopped to pose with fans.

Florence - who was recently beset by rumors she kissed Harry Styles on the set of Don't Worry Darling - accessorized her nighttime look with a Gucci bag, and accentuated her features with a touch of eyeliner and mascara.

The actress wore her short blonde tresses parted in the middle and lightly curled and looked gorgeous as ever.

Following her drama-filled role in Olivia Wilde's film, Pugh's fans can next watch her in The Wonder.

The film is 'a tale of two strangers who transform each other's lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil,' according to its IMDb page. 


