Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in thigh-skimming shorts as she steps out in London

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads she put on a very leggy display while rocking a second outfit at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards ceremony at Claridges Hotel in London.

On Thursday the actress, 26, highlighted her toned pins in thigh-skimming white lace shorts which she teamed with a pair of sky-high nude Louboutin while heading into her London hotel following her glam night out

The Queens' Gambit star teamed her shorts with a matching top covered by a chic cream blazer.

The beauty left her platinum locks poker straight and wowed in the dame striking make-up she had earlier worn.

The blonde beauty looked in great spirits as she gave a wave to onlookers before retiring for the night.

Earlier in the evening, the stunner - who took home the Actress award at the event -posed for a snap with Nicholas, 32, who she stars alongside in the new film The Menu.



