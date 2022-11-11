 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in thigh-skimming shorts as she steps out in London

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads she put on a very leggy display while rocking a second outfit at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards ceremony at Claridges Hotel in London.

On Thursday the actress, 26, highlighted her toned pins in thigh-skimming white lace shorts which she teamed with a pair of sky-high nude Louboutin while heading into her London hotel following her glam night out

The Queens' Gambit star teamed her shorts with a matching top covered by a chic cream blazer.

The beauty left her platinum locks poker straight and wowed in the dame striking make-up she had earlier worn.

The blonde beauty looked in great spirits as she gave a wave to onlookers before retiring for the night.

Earlier in the evening, the stunner - who took home the Actress award at the event -posed for a snap with Nicholas, 32, who she stars alongside in the new film The Menu.


More From Entertainment:

Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud
mily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why

mily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why
Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’

Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’
Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy
Florence Pugh amps up the glamour as she steps out in NY

Florence Pugh amps up the glamour as she steps out in NY
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall
James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'
Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas
Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause

Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause
Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’