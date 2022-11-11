Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Ferne McCann is keeping a low profile amid the voice note scandal.



Filming for Ferne McCann's ITVBe series has been paused following claims she made derogatory comments about ex-partner Arthur Collins's acid attack victims.

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum started in 2017 and followed the star as she prepared to welcome her first child following her split from Arthur. The series has since charted her life as a single mother to her daughter Sunday, five.

Now, as friends of the star say there is an 'ongoing hate campaign' against her, ITV are said to be in talks over whether the show should continue.

An anonymous Instagram account leaked voice notes on Wednesday allegedly sent by Ferne, 32, in which a woman's voice labels one of Arthur's victims a 'silly b****'.

It's been claimed they were referring to Sophie Hall, who reached the final of a Miss England final 15 months after the sickening attack, baring her scars.

The account later released another post, stating more voice notes, allegedly from Ferne, would be sent over the next 24 hours.

A source told MailOnline: 'ITV are not currently filming Ferne’s series but are in contact with her and continue to offer support.'