Friday Nov 11 2022
King Charles to reunite with royal family for the first time after Queen’s funeral

Friday Nov 11, 2022

file footage

King Charles III will reunite with other senior members of the royal family this weekend for the first time since his mother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as the firm kicks off Remembrance weekend to commemorate the end of World War I.

As per The Independent, senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, will appear in public together at two scheduled Remembrance events.

For the first event on Saturday, November 12, King Charles, Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

A day later on Remembrance Sunday, November 13, Charles and Camilla will lead members of the royal family at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph.

During the service, King Charles will lay a wreath in tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth and his grandfather King George VI; the wreathe will feature black leaves adorned with poppies and a ribbon in Charles’ racing colours of scarlet, purple, and gold.

The confirmed itinerary of the royals’ Remembrance weekend plans come just as Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their social media to share a heartfelt message to mark Armistice Day on November 11. 

