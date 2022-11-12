 
Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily The Criminal' heading to Netflix: Find out the date and details

Netflix is bringing home one of 2022's best-reviewed movies, Emily the Criminal.

The Audrey Plaza starrer tells the story of Emily, "a young woman saddled with student debt and completely locked out of the job market due to having a criminal record. Looking for income wherever she can get it, Emily takes shady gigs, including where she buys goods with stolen credit cards. Her foray into crime gets deeper from there."

According to What's on Netflix, Emily the Criminal is getting released on Netflix US on December 7th, 2022, and will eventually be available in other regions but not in 2022.

Alongside Audrey Plaza, playing the titular character, the cast of the thriller includes, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jonathan Avigdori, Kim Yarbrough, and Gina Gershon.

John Patton Ford serves as the movie's showrunner and has also written the story.

Check out the trailer:



