David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine

David Beckham has donated generously for the children suffering in war-torn Ukraine as he “genuinely cares” about them.

The former legendary footballer even lent his Instagram to a Ukrainian doctor so his fans and followers could get an insight into what was actually happening in the country.

The Manchester star and his wife Victoria Beckham donated to UNICEF which also inspired their son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz to do their bid to help people in distress.

After Beckham discussed the current situation in Ukraine with UNICEF’s James Elder, the spokesperson praised his efforts in an interview with Hello Magazine.

“You only have to listen to David to know that he genuinely cares; to realise that the suffering of children – from Ukraine to El Salvador – hits him hard,” he told the magazine.

"But also that David is always looking for solutions, for ways to improve the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children,” Elder added.

"And that he has the utmost respect for frontline workers, often operating in extremely dangerous places, who are helping children day in, day out. In short: David listens. He is moved. He acts."