Brad Pitt accused of overstaying his welcome at Aston Martin: ‘Messed up our schedule’

Brad Pitt caused a stir at the Aston Martin Garage by overstaying his welcome during a visit to prep for his role in the upcoming sports drama.



The Bullet Train star reportedly left the team “stressed” at the major Formula 1 event during the United States Grand Prix last month.

The Hollywood hunk is making a movie about racing with Joseph Kosinski as the director and Lewis Hamilton serving as a producer and consultant on the set.

For his upcoming film, Pitt took to the Dallas Circuit of the Americas to prepare for his role as a seasoned racing driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a promising young rookie.

"They were with us for a very long time, much longer than expected," team principal Mike Krack told Motorsport Magazine about Pitt’s visit.

"To be honest, it even messed up our schedule. We were a bit stressed then,” he added. "We will support the project as best we can and see how involved we are.”

“[Team owner] Lawrence Stroll was also involved," Krack said.

In an interview with Sky Sports, McLaren chief Andreas Seidl talked about the movie, saying, "Their goal is to make the best Formula 1 film. I'm sure they can do it."

"It's going to be great, also for Formula 1. I think it should be more like 'Top Gun', only with cars. We're excited,” he added