 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez 'thrilled' after receiving 'mind-blowing' response over documentary

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

File Footage

Selena Gomez is "excited and relieved” after sharing her life story with her fans in her hotly released documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

An insider close to the Only Murders in the Building star spilled to Us Weekly that the actor-singer was “thrilled” after receiving “mind-blowing” response over her film.

“She poured her heart and soul into this and it took a heck of a lot of courage to go as deep into her journey as she did,” the insider said.

“As happy and centered as she is now, this is someone who freely admits she’s hit the wall numerous times in her life and had to rebuild and reset herself when all hope may have seemed lost.

“She’s grateful to have had these second chances, especially as it gives her the opportunity to help others and send that message loud and clear that anything is possible if you have the right mentality and tools at your disposal,” the source added.

The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, offers an insight into Gomez’s mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.

“It felt scary to put so much of herself out there and Selena wouldn’t have been human if that didn’t feel daunting and scary before she approved the final version,” the insider continued.

“She got past the jitters by reminding herself why it was so important to follow through, to tell her truth, and hopefully inspire.

“The feedback she’s gotten so far has been mind-blowing, everyone’s thrilled and telling her she should be so proud of herself which she really is,” the outlet shared.

Gomez also discussed her relationship and very public breakup with Justin Bieber without acknowledging his name in her film.

“She didn’t want the headlines to be focused on her and Justin, that part of her life is long since in the past,” the insider said.

“There were very difficult moments between them through the years, everyone knows that, but she chooses to keep them private and not to dwell on them.”

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt accused of overstaying his welcome at Aston Martin: ‘Messed up our schedule’

Brad Pitt accused of overstaying his welcome at Aston Martin: ‘Messed up our schedule’
Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood

Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood
David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine

David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’
Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily The Criminal' heading to Netflix: Find out the date and details

Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily The Criminal' heading to Netflix: Find out the date and details
Meghan Markle bags a spot on ‘Kind List 2022’ with Duchess of York

Meghan Markle bags a spot on ‘Kind List 2022’ with Duchess of York
King Charles to reunite with royal family for the first time after Queen’s funeral

King Charles to reunite with royal family for the first time after Queen’s funeral
Joe Jonas explains why he's private about his relationship with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas explains why he's private about his relationship with Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message
'Grey’s Anatomy' teases Ellen Pompeo’s farewell episode

'Grey’s Anatomy' teases Ellen Pompeo’s farewell episode
Kevin Conroy voice actor of 'Batman' animated series dies at 66

Kevin Conroy voice actor of 'Batman' animated series dies at 66
Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal