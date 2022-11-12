Selena Gomez 'thrilled' after receiving 'mind-blowing' response over documentary

File Footage

Selena Gomez is "excited and relieved” after sharing her life story with her fans in her hotly released documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.



An insider close to the Only Murders in the Building star spilled to Us Weekly that the actor-singer was “thrilled” after receiving “mind-blowing” response over her film.

“She poured her heart and soul into this and it took a heck of a lot of courage to go as deep into her journey as she did,” the insider said.

“As happy and centered as she is now, this is someone who freely admits she’s hit the wall numerous times in her life and had to rebuild and reset herself when all hope may have seemed lost.

“She’s grateful to have had these second chances, especially as it gives her the opportunity to help others and send that message loud and clear that anything is possible if you have the right mentality and tools at your disposal,” the source added.

The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, offers an insight into Gomez’s mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.

“It felt scary to put so much of herself out there and Selena wouldn’t have been human if that didn’t feel daunting and scary before she approved the final version,” the insider continued.

“She got past the jitters by reminding herself why it was so important to follow through, to tell her truth, and hopefully inspire.

“The feedback she’s gotten so far has been mind-blowing, everyone’s thrilled and telling her she should be so proud of herself which she really is,” the outlet shared.

Gomez also discussed her relationship and very public breakup with Justin Bieber without acknowledging his name in her film.

“She didn’t want the headlines to be focused on her and Justin, that part of her life is long since in the past,” the insider said.

“There were very difficult moments between them through the years, everyone knows that, but she chooses to keep them private and not to dwell on them.”