Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston wanted to have a big family, long before the actress's confession about infertility.



Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2001, the Friends alum admitted that she was looking forward to welcome then-husband Pitt's baby, but there was no rush.

"I always thought two or three children, but Brad's definitely seven," she says. "He loves the idea of having a huge family. But you just never know. Whatever will be, will be."

In her latest confession for Allure Magazine cover, Aniston has opened up about her problems with fertility.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she admitted as she discussed her IVF journey.

