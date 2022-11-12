 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher
Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher

The late American rapper Aaron Carter who died recently, tried to stop his publisher from printing his controversial memoir before his tragic death.

In an exclusive interaction with PageSix, the singer's rep told “Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not,” his publicist said. “That’s against Aaron’s wishes.”

This past week, a few excerpts were released from the unauthorized memoir, titled, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, which is set to be posthumously released on Tuesday.

The I Want Candy singer wrote about his teen love affair with Hilary Duff and claims he took the Lizzie McGuire star’s virginity when she was about 13 years old.

To which Duff, 35, responded quickly and slammed the “disgusting” memoir, saying, “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work."

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting.”

For the unversed, Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his California home at age 34 on November, 5, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report
Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'

Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'
Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment

Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment
Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'

Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'
Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'

Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'
Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

The Royal Foundation named after Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Royal Foundation named after Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s close pal addresses ‘blatant lies’ on Charles, Diana

Prince Harry’s close pal addresses ‘blatant lies’ on Charles, Diana
Meghan Markle becoming ‘misogynistic and difficult’: report

Meghan Markle becoming ‘misogynistic and difficult’: report
Prince Harry ‘always chasing commercial deals’ like Mike Tindall

Prince Harry ‘always chasing commercial deals’ like Mike Tindall