Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher

The late American rapper Aaron Carter who died recently, tried to stop his publisher from printing his controversial memoir before his tragic death.

In an exclusive interaction with PageSix, the singer's rep told “Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not,” his publicist said. “That’s against Aaron’s wishes.”



This past week, a few excerpts were released from the unauthorized memoir, titled, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, which is set to be posthumously released on Tuesday.

The I Want Candy singer wrote about his teen love affair with Hilary Duff and claims he took the Lizzie McGuire star’s virginity when she was about 13 years old.

To which Duff, 35, responded quickly and slammed the “disgusting” memoir, saying, “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work."

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting.”

For the unversed, Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his California home at age 34 on November, 5, 2022.