Saturday Nov 12 2022
Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk want another baby, sources tell

Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk are trying to have another baby, even though they are not officially back together, a source exclusively told Page Six.

The couple split back in 2019 and continue to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter Lea. The Nightmare Alley actor, 47, and his supermodel ex fiancée, 36, also went on a family vacation together back in September, 2022.

“It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling,” the source said to the outlet. Now, the outlet shared that Cooper feels the same and has agreed with his ex’s desire.

“He is on board to expand their family,” source informed. “They are trying to get pregnant.” However, “marriage is probably not on the table” for the ex-couple.

“Bradley seems to have a European laissez-faire attitude towards the institution,” the source said.

The French phrase laissez-faire literally means ‘allow to do,’ with the idea being ‘let people do as they choose.’

The twosome, however, “get along well and enjoy each other’s company” after they dated for four years, the outlet wrote.

A source recently told People Magazine, “After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter.”

It was also reported that Shayk “loves watching Bradley with their daughter” and “would like for them to be back together.”

A source told Page Six exclusively in September, “[Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid.”

