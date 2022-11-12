 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ retells abdication poll and ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ in new season

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

‘The Crown’ retells abdication poll and ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ in new season
‘The Crown’ retells abdication poll and ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ in new season

The Crown returned to Netflix on Nov.9 with a new season and an explosive new take on historical events of the Royal family.

The first episode of season five, set in 1991, titled Queen Victoria Syndrome, has given fans a rare look at the growing dilemma with the monarchy.

The episode also retells the fallout of a Sunday Times newspaper poll that revealed the public briefly favored Prince Charles over the Queen – leading to a supposed plan to encourage Her Majesty (Imelda Staunton) to abdicate the throne.

The poll's results suggested that the public thought the monarch was suffering with 'Queen Victoria Syndrome' and should have voluntarily abdicated.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for a record 70 years, overtaking her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who previously held the record of being on the throne for 63 years.

In the Queen Victoria Syndrome episode, the then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) references a poll that showed he was more popular among the British public than his mother.

The poll was also titled ‘Queen Victoria syndrome’ and is believed to have appeared in The Sunday Times.

The popularity of the monarchy was in steep decline, with three out of four Britons polled believing that the royal family was falling apart. There was also growing concern that the monarchy was costing the country too much money.

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk want another baby, sources tell

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk want another baby, sources tell
Meryl Streep made her Broadway debut 50 years ago in this dress: PHOTO

Meryl Streep made her Broadway debut 50 years ago in this dress: PHOTO
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report
Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher

Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher
Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'

Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'
Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment

Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment
Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'

Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'
Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'

Jennifer Aniston got 'toxic anger' from mother: 'I was thrilled to get out'
Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares dates and venues of The Eras Tour

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey throws shade at Meghan Markle

The Royal Foundation named after Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Royal Foundation named after Prince William and Kate Middleton