Britney Spears trying to refrain from posting racy snaps to mend bond with sons

Britney Spears is reportedly trying to fix her strained bond with her sons as she is refraining from posting racy snaps on her social media.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker “is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship” with her sons, Jayden James, and Sean Preston.

“She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks,” the source added.

“Although those around Britney think it is wonderful that she is so proud of her body, they also were able to make her see why this may be inappropriate for her boys, who only want the best for her.

“Everyone knows she is beautiful and people around her do understand why, after being locked in her conservatorship for so long, she wanted to express herself.

“Britney is starting to see why this may cause her sons to feel a certain way. Her friends believe this change will cause Jayden and Sean Preston to welcome her back into their lives,” the source revealed.

“She said to those around her that, if this is the only roadblock, she will do her best to stay in the safe lane and keep her page PG,” the outlet shared.

Before concluding, the source said, “She is really trying to do so because she misses her boys. She wants them to be proud of their mom.”

For the unversed, Jayden talked to Daily Mail about the nude photos that his mom shares on her Instagram account, saying that she does so to get “attention.”

“It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop,” he said.