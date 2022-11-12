Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad

Daniel Craig has taken up the new role of Belvedere Vodka's latest brand ambassador and he has flaunted some of his best dance moves in the brand’s latest campaign.

The former James Bond star showed his killer dance moves in the latest commercial directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi.

The vodka commercial begins with Craig – who stars as ‘himself’ – offering a smirk to the camera while wearing a white suit.

As the ad continues, the 007 icon was seen in swag and in the second part of the commercial, he come out of a car in an all-black dress complemented by a leather jacket and glasses.

Craig then enters the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel's lobby while showing his stunning dancing skills on a groovy soundtrack by Rita Ora and Giggs and heads toward a mini fridge with a bottle of Belvedere vodka inside it.

“Finally,” Craig sighs, as he intent to fully enjoy his beverage before director Taika shouts, “And cut!”

The latest commercial grabbed massive attention on Twitter as Craig’s fans branded it “the wildest thing I’ve ever seen.”

The release of the campaign comes after Craig received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.