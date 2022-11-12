Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper

The memorial service ‘Celebration of Life’ for Kirsnick Khari Ball – better known as Takeoff, was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 11, 10 days after his murder, per Entertainment Tonight.

The late rapper is the co-founder of the rap trio Migos with Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and Kiari “Offset” Cephus who attended the event with friends and family offering speeches to a crowd of 21,000 people.

Hosted by the Migos star’s family, many renowned celebrities joined the event including Drake, who spoke for the late rapper, Justin Bieber, Chlöe, Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage, who also performed at the emotional gathering officiated by Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church. Fellow Migos rappers also spoke for their departed friend.



Prior to attending the service, Cardi B and Offset were seen for the first time since the Migos rapper was gunned down. The couple was dressed in an all-black ensemble ahead of the service. The hearse carrying Takeoff's coffin got a police escort in Atlanta before arriving at its destination. Fans were also seen outside the arena holding signs imploring for an end to gun violence, reported ET.



“I was really sad to hear the news," Curney previously said in a statement. “Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family have been active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

“When Titania (Davenport) and Mother Edna (Maddox) asked me to be part of the services, I was truly honoured,” continued Curney. “My goal is to love and support them during and beyond this unimaginable time. As their church family, we want to show the love of God and serve them in any way we can.”

Outside the arena, a large sign with a photo of the rapper in his signature sunglasses had the message “Celebrating the life of Takeoff” lit up in his name.

According to Variety, mourners were made to lock up their phones in Yondr bags before entering, as a strict no-photo or video policy was in place, and members of the media were not permitted to attend. Takeoff’s family asked that in lieu of bringing flowers or gifts to the celebration, donations should be made to the Rocket Foundation established to support programs preventing gun violence.