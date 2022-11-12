Emily Blunt says daughters ‘don’t want to watch’ parents ‘on-screen’

Emily Blunt shared that her daughters are not really interested in watching her and husband John Krasinski on-screen.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Blunt said that she recently showed their on-screen work to their two daughters: Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6.



"They've seen Mary Poppins and Jungle Cruise," Emily said, "and they've seen some of The Office, which they liked a lot." Blunt, 39, told the outlet.

"They don't really want to watch us on screen," she said. "They've got that ownership of us as parents. It's not they're not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble."

While Blunt and Krasinski, who wed in 2010, “don’t talk about fame” in their London home, their eldest daughter is starting to pick up on their stardom, per Page Six.

“Hazel came home the other day, and we were in the kitchen, and she goes, ‘Are you famous?'” the Golden Globe winner told the Sunday Times in May 2021.

“We’ve never said that word in our house,” Blunt added. “Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um, not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’”

Hazel “did not divulge” her sources, but the Devil Wears Prada actress called the moment “weird.”

She explained, “I don’t want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids. If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I’d be thrilled.

“They don’t even want to see what I do,” the Girl on the Train star continued. “They don’t even like it when I put on makeup. They don’t like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy.”

Krasinski, for his part, joked during a July Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance that his daughters used to think he was an accountant.

“Until [seeing ‘DC League of Super-Pets’], they didn’t actually believe I was in the business because they’ve never seen anything I’ve done,” the actor, 43, said of Hazel and Violet.