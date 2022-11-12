James Murray reacts to playing Prince Andrew on 'The Crown'

James Murray said playing disgraced Prince Andrew was, "great, fantastic, and this is going to be a lot of fun."

During an interview with Variety, the Suspects actor revealed on playing the disgraced royal, "I mean, don't judge me on this, but I quite enjoy playing challenging or polarizing roles, or certainly scenes that could divide an audience, because I think that's fun," he says.

"And I think, from an actor's point of view, in my career, when I've been given scenes that have been shocking or divisive or will court controversy or reaction, they're the fun scenes. But I know that's not for every actor."

"So if I'd have been given those scenes, or indeed if those scenes come up in Season 6, I'll enjoy them. I'll relish them," he adds.

"Because we're doing TV drama, and it's not a documentary. So, from an actor's point of view, it's a joy to play."

The actor added, "The material is brilliant," Murray continues. "And apprehension with regards to what is going on with Andrew in the press? Not really, because the first thing to do was to divorce myself from all that and just treat it as white noise and crack on with the material that was put in front of me. I'm very honored and privileged to have been offered the role. And it was great fun playing it."