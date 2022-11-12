Watch Jason Momoa groove with daughter and 'Slumberland' costar on set

Jason Momoa goofed off and did fun dance routines on the set of Netflix’s upcoming movie, Slumberland.

The actor, 43, shared a carousel of images and clips fpm the set of the movie on November 11, 2022. In the first clip posted, Jason and his 13-year-old co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes, via E! News.

At the film's red carpet premiere on November 9th, 2022, Lola—who Jason shares with ex Lisa Bonet—told E! News how "incredible" it felt visiting the set and even gave details on her dance routine.

“Me and my friends choreographed a dance routine to Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa," Lola explained, "and my dad loved the dance so he put it in the movie.”

There were also several photos of himself around various sets from the fantasy film, joking that he was "trying to hide from marlow so i had enough energy to make this crazy movie.”

The Aquaman star captioned the post, “i love this movie. SLUMBERLAND. nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j. ps the rest is my trying to hide from marlow so i had enough energy to make this crazy movie. getting old.”

The movie is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. Momoa plays the magical character Flip who helps the little girl Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, to travel through dreams and flee nightmares.



Slumberland is now in theatres and will premiere on Netflix November 18th, 2022.