'Wakanda Forever' glowing tributes to Chadwick Boseman moved fans

Fans reacted Black Panther: Wakanda Forever logo tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman led tears in their eyes.

According to IGN, moviegoers highlighted the logo of Marvel in Wakanda Forever has led to "stunned silence" in theatres.

"You could hear a pin drop in my screening while that was playing," IGN writer Alex Stedman said. "Really nice moment of silence for him."



One user wrote, "This is exactly how my screening of Wakanda Forever went as well. The stunned silence during the Marvel logo was unlike any theater experience I’ve had."



One fan even felt like the logo was enough to move on to tears.

IGN gives a seven to Black Panther 2, writing, "Director/co-writer Ryan Coogler's efforts are at their most powerful when Wakanda Forever is in conversation with the loss of T'Challa – of Chadwick Boseman. The specifics of Wakanda Forever's long-winded plot will likely leave a little impact, but that doesn't stop the new Black Panther from standing tall."

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 due to colon cancer.