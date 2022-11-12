King Charles mulls giving Kate Middleton big role to save the monarchy

King Charles III, who faced people's backlash during his recent visit to the York, may give a big responsibility to people's favourite Kate Middleton amid ongoing controversies about the monarchy, a source has claimed.



The new Princess of Wales, who's winning hearts of Britons and other nations with her loving, caring and people-friendly gestures, is emerging as new princess of her people.

Following the Queen's demise in September, the new King has a big task to maintain the popularity of the royal family among their people, as the late monarch had been famous since she acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952 until her death in 2022.

The 73-year-old monarch will rely on Kate 'more than ever' in future as the Royal Family braces for a difficult time with the people's protests and Meghan and Harry's unexpected adventures.

According to the source, the other senior aides of the Firm also regard Kate one of her most reliable royals and hugely values her work for the family and the Firm which has become increasingly high profile in recent years.

It comes days after King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla narrowly escaped being pelted with eggs during a visit to northern England. A protestor was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king” before he was detained by several police officers as the incident occurred.

The 40-year-old royal has already stepped up and taken on more responsibility in the wake of Queen's passing and can play an even more important role in 2023. Some royal commentators also call her the 'Queen to be' and some royal fans see her as their future Queen.



Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis mom has shown her leadership skills at numerous royal events after Megxit, and attracted massive applause from her fans and experts for calmly executing the tasks given by the late Queen last year.

A well-informed source has claimed that the senior royals and aides are mulling to assign big role to Kate Middleton amid new challenges.