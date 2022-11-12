 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis to celebrate Christmas with new friends in Berkshire?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton' all three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - to celebrate a fun-filled Christmas event with their new friends at their prestigious private school Lambrook in Berkshire this year.

The three royal children's new school’s website has revealed how they are going to celebrate the festive period this year.

“Lambrook has a very active Parent Teacher Committee (LPTC) who play a central role at the school; welcoming new parents, sharing information, leading fundraising efforts and running community events throughout the year. “These events are incredibly popular and include a Christmas Fair, a Quiz Night and a Summer Party or Ball," according to the statement on the schools' website.

The Prince and Princess of Wales may also join their kids to have a wonderful time at the fair if the event does not conflict to their busy schedule.

The school also put on several Christmas concerts with the students, and it's being speculated that George, Charlotte and Louis might have involved in their respective classes. 

It is to mention here that Charlotte and George attend Lambrook’s Prep School while Louis is in the Pre-Prep department.

Little Louis could win hearts with his performance if he takes part in the Reception Christmas Play; he’ll look so cute and his parents Kate and William will surely be so proud.

It is also being reported that William, Kate and their children will spend Christmas Day with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla this year following the Queen's passing.

More From Entertainment:

Strictly’s Helen Skelton shows her fresh-faced beauty ahead of upcoming performance

Strictly’s Helen Skelton shows her fresh-faced beauty ahead of upcoming performance
PR expert weighs in on Britney Spears public image after social media rants

PR expert weighs in on Britney Spears public image after social media rants

Jada Pinkett gives shoutout to Will Smith, ex Sheree Zampino for good upbringing of son

Jada Pinkett gives shoutout to Will Smith, ex Sheree Zampino for good upbringing of son
Dua Lipa looks killer as she steps out in Melbourne with pal Troye Sivan

Dua Lipa looks killer as she steps out in Melbourne with pal Troye Sivan
Will Smith celebrates son’s 30th birthday with sweet video montage

Will Smith celebrates son’s 30th birthday with sweet video montage

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman exude couple goals at The Shooting Star Ball

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman exude couple goals at The Shooting Star Ball
Former royal butler compares Kate, William’s relationship to King Charles, Diana

Former royal butler compares Kate, William’s relationship to King Charles, Diana
Cardi B shares emotional tribute for late rapper Takeoff: 'I am heartbroken’

Cardi B shares emotional tribute for late rapper Takeoff: 'I am heartbroken’
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey in Hollywood: ‘it feels inclusive’

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey in Hollywood: ‘it feels inclusive’
Sylvester Stallone says not part of Creed 3 was 'regretful'

Sylvester Stallone says not part of Creed 3 was 'regretful'
Madonna putting intense pressure on Julia Garner as she preps for biopic

Madonna putting intense pressure on Julia Garner as she preps for biopic

Queen Elizabeth stopped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating a ‘disaster’

Queen Elizabeth stopped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating a ‘disaster’