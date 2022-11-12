Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis to celebrate Christmas with new friends in Berkshire?

Prince William and Kate Middleton' all three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - to celebrate a fun-filled Christmas event with their new friends at their prestigious private school Lambrook in Berkshire this year.



The three royal children's new school’s website has revealed how they are going to celebrate the festive period this year.



“Lambrook has a very active Parent Teacher Committee (LPTC) who play a central role at the school; welcoming new parents, sharing information, leading fundraising efforts and running community events throughout the year. “These events are incredibly popular and include a Christmas Fair, a Quiz Night and a Summer Party or Ball," according to the statement on the schools' website.

The Prince and Princess of Wales may also join their kids to have a wonderful time at the fair if the event does not conflict to their busy schedule.

The school also put on several Christmas concerts with the students, and it's being speculated that George, Charlotte and Louis might have involved in their respective classes.



It is to mention here that Charlotte and George attend Lambrook’s Prep School while Louis is in the Pre-Prep department.



Little Louis could win hearts with his performance if he takes part in the Reception Christmas Play; he’ll look so cute and his parents Kate and William will surely be so proud.



It is also being reported that William, Kate and their children will spend Christmas Day with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla this year following the Queen's passing.

