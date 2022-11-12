 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Will Smith celebrates son’s 30th birthday with sweet video montage

Will Smith celebrated his son Trey's 30th birthday with a heartwarming wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the King Richard actor dropped the reel giving an insight into a number of moments of Trey’s life starting from his childhood days.

The video begins with a very young Trey saying, “This is how we do it,” as Montell Jordan’s song This Is How We Do It starts playing in the background.

“D*MN?! I officially have a THIRTY (30) YEAR OLD!! @treysmith0011,” Smith captioned the clip.

The Hollywood star shares his son with his first wife Sheree Zampino, with whom he tied the knot in 1992 and got divorced in 1995.

Smith revealed in an old social media post that he and his eldest son “struggled for years” after he parted ways with his mother.

“It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother,” he captioned a 2018 Instagram post.

“He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son! @treysmith0011,” the actor added.

