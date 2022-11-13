 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour servicemembers on Remembrance Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour servicemembers on Remembrance Day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour servicemembers on Remembrance Day

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared a heartfelt message on Remembrance Day.

The couple shared the message and a moving photo in honour of Remembrance Day and Veterans Day on Friday on their website.

Meghan and Harry said in their message, “On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service.

“We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service,” they concluded.

