Saturday Nov 12 2022
Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams admits she still takes acting classes

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Michelle Williams does not feel reluctant to take acting classes despite the fact she has been Oscar-nominated an impressive four times.

The actress, 42, has had four Academy Award nominations in her name but confessed that she still takes acting classes.

Michelle, had an impressive career spanning 30 years with credits in films, such as Manchester by the Sea and My Week with Marilyn, but she continues to hone her craft.

When she spoke as a panelist at the MoMA Contenders series, Williams revealed she still has more to learn.

'I take acting classes,' the actress said candidly, according to IndieWire. 'It's not like slating my name. It's all technical. It's about your body and intentions and super objections.'

She said the acting classes help her mental health: 'Sometimes I think it's really just a way to calm yourself and feel like when you do show up, you deserve to be there in some way.'

The Dawson's Creek actress discussed technicality in the art of acting: 'I think there is a technical aspect that you build, and then it stops because the second you start filming and committing things, you can't keep building.'

The actress — who recently gave birth to her third child, her second with husband Thomas Kail, in October — said she is inspired by The Sound of Music actress Julie Andrews.

