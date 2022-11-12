 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
King Charles takes big step to win hearts

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

King Charles takes big step to win hearts

King Charles III has delighted royal staff with his amazing gesture amid ongoing economic crisis.

The 73-year-old monarch wants to take all necessary steps that can make him popular among his people.

The Britain's new King has decided to give them a bonus out of his own pocket to set a new example.

The King is making all efforts to bring smile to the royal staff amid the cost of living crisis.

Hundreds of workers from the Royal Household including cleaners, servants and footmen will receive a one-off payment up to £600 on top of this month’s salary.

“The King is giving money out of his own pocket to the lowest earners working for the household to help them cope with the cost of living crisis. It is being given on a ­sliding scale with those most in need and on lower wages getting the most money," an insider told The Sun:

