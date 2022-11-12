 
'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations

Yellowstone director Taylor Sheridan is coming to the show's rescue against the allegations of its alignment with conservative values.

Taylor Sheridan spoke to The Atlantic ahead of the season 5 premiere where he said, "They refer to it as ‘the conservative show’ or ‘the Republican show’ or ‘the red-state ‘Game of Thrones,’ And I just sit back laughing. I’m like, ‘Really?’ 

He continued, "The show’s talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West, and land-grabbing. That’s a red-state show?"

As per Variety on November 12, Yellowstone has been snubbed by critics as "anti-woke" however the director believes that perhaps this is the reason Season 4 topped the rating charts and swayed more views than any other show of the network.

Sheridan further told The Atlantic that with the show he aims to do "responsible storytelling" by highlighting the weight of consequences, which often result in bloody deaths and sacrifice, usually for the protection of family or property.

The 52-year-old director hopes to remain committed to the series and aspires that just like his previous works, he presents “wildly progressive notions."

