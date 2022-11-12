Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why

Dakota Johnson's presence at the Coldplay concert proves that she is the biggest fan of the band.

On November 8, the British rock band had its show in Buenos Aires, Argentina where frontman, Chris Martin's longtime girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson danced like crazy.

As per Enews, Dakota "let loose like nobody's watching" while "supporting her longtime love."

The Fifty Shades alum had previously told Vanity Fair that she "tours with Coldplay when not working."

Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires marked their 10th and final act of 2022 after a long postponement due to Chris Martin's illness.





See the clip of Dakota dancing below:



