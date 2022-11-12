 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's close confidant has made big claims about Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship, saying it would ‘end in tears’.

 Lady Susan Hussey - who had a strong bond with the late monarch, once warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship would "end in tears", a royal expert has claimed.

The 81-year-old, who served the Royal Family for decades, made the comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prior to the couple’s marriage in 2018 during a dinner with some theatre executives.

"While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. 'That will all end in tears,' she is alleged to have warned. 'Mark my words," Tom Bower has claimed.

Some other royal experts believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not on the same page on many points, including their upcoming projects and interviews about the royal family.

Harry, as per experts, still has good feelings in his hearts about his royal relatives, including his father King Charles and brother Prince William, and wants to return to the Firm to spend times with their own people, but he has to hide his emotions from all as his wife Meghan thinks differently on this.

