Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal

Saturday Nov 12 2022
Ferne McCann's fiance, Lorri Haines, has shared some cryptic posts amid the 'voice note leak' drama surrounding his TOWIE star partner.

The businessman shared a quote about 'struggle' to his Instagram Stories, which was followed by another about 'being patient for happiness'.

His posts come following claims that Ferne made derogatory comments about ex-partner Arthur Collins' acid attack victims in a series of leaked voice notes, claiming to be of her voice.

And these audio clips aren't the first to circulate the internet, with the reality star previously accused of slamming and body shaming friend Sam Faiers.

Lorri posted to Instagram with a series of Stories, which were made up of graphic-designed quotes.

The first read: 'Happiness takes belief, time, and effort. Stay patient while it all works out.'

'I'm thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn't have stumbled across my strength,' said the second.

And posting one more the next morning, his final piece of wisdom was: 'Every day is a chance to change your life.'

Taking a break from the cryptic posts, it seemed to be a dreamy Saturday morning for the pair - as Lorri shared a video of a plate of stacked pancakes, writing that it was 'breakfast in bed.

The Dubai-based businessman, who has been in a relationship with Ferne since 2021, has been quietly supporting Ferne during the scandal.

