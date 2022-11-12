‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years

Titanic star Billy Zane and Candice Neill parted ways after 12 years of togetherness.



Billy who was catapulted into the spotlight in James Cameron's 1997 movie Titanic, opposite Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio has now reflected on the impact the role he had in the iconic film has had on his life and also revealed his split in a candid new interview.

Zane played Kate's controlling fiancé Cal Hockley and says to this day, he feels he is typecast as a villain in Hollywood and says strangers still shout at him in the street.

He told The Express: 'There are those who know you're an actor and enjoy the performance, and those who quite simply think I'm a natural b*****d.

'But I'm a sheep in wolf's clothing. Titanic was a double-edged sword.

'It expanded my sphere of influence and awareness; it's quite an international calling card. But it's like wearing a pair of golden handcuffs.

In the interview Billy also revealed he had split from American model actress Candice Neill, the mother of his daughters Ava, aged 11, and Gia, eight.

The pair were together for 12 years and the actor has now told how he is looking for love again.

Billy famously dated British model Kelly Brook in 2004.

The actor first started dating model-turned-actress Kelly after they met on the set of Survival Island and even got engaged during their four-year relationship.



