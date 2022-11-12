 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Takeoff's funeral : Justin Bieber and Drake pay tribute to rapper

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Justin Bieber and Drake paid tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff at the star-studded funeral Friday in Atlanta in front of family, friends, and fans.

The star-studded “Celebration of Life” ceremony was held at the State Farm Arena, which has a capacity of 21,000 people.

Among those in attendance were Quavo and Offset, who gave speeches at the funeral, as well as Cardi B, Mayor Andre Dickens, Gucci Mane, Cee-Lo Green, City Girls, Russell Simons, Lil Yachty, and many more.

Justin Bieber reportedly took to the stage at Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral for a special acoustic performance as Quavo broke down in tears'.

The talented musician died earlier this month aged just 28 after he was gunned down in a horrific shooting in Houston, Texas.

His bandmate and real-life uncle Quavo was by his side after the incident which followed an altercation outside a bowling alley on November 1.

According to reports across social media, pictures and videos were banned out of respect for the family as Justin performed on stage.

He reportedly played an acoustic version of 'Ghost', which one attendee said he "sang beautifully".

Other attendees say the memorial was "emotional" and that rapper Drake and Offset 'broke down crying' after Yolanda Adams sang 'The Battle Is Not Yours'.

However, one guest managed to snag a video of Drake giving a speech from inside the memorial and posted it on Twitter.

The One Dance rapper, 36, can be heard saying how he “loved” when Takeoff would remove his shades and squint his eyes while simultaneously having them wide open.

