 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online
Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online

Kate Winslet’s generous donation to a mother for her cerebral-palsy daughter’s life’s support went viral.

According to Daily Mail, the Titanic star donated £17,000 ($ 20,106) to a mother Carolynne Hunter whose daughter, suffering from cerebral palsy, was alive on life support.

In the report aired on BBC Scotland, Carolynne expressed her concerns as she mentioned that her daughter Freya, who is 12-year-old, relied on receiving oxygen for chronic breathing problems. However, the Clackmannanshire Council warned her that the energy bill could rise next year.

After hearing this news, Kate contacted the mother and donated money to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online

Carolynne shared, “When I heard about the money I just burst into tears. I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking ‘Is this real?’”

Sharing details about her daughter’s equipment, the mother revealed that at present “it costs them £6,500 a year to run the kit and heat the home”.

Carolynne also explained that winter power cuts could reduce gas supply which would endanger Freya’s care.

“'The council have put solar panels up to help but I don't think it'll help with the bill,” said Freya’s mother.

Meanwhile, Carolynne added that she’s “overwhelmed” for Kate’s extraordinary generosity. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report

Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report
Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona

Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona
Jennifer Lawrence’s honest confession about career in theatre: ‘terrible’

Jennifer Lawrence’s honest confession about career in theatre: ‘terrible’
Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’

Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’
Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin

Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin
Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him

Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him
Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’

Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’
Takeoff's funeral : Justin Bieber and Drake pay tribute to rapper

Takeoff's funeral : Justin Bieber and Drake pay tribute to rapper

Prince Harry's photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day

Prince Harry's photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day
‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years
Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal

Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’