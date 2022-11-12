Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online

Kate Winslet’s generous donation to a mother for her cerebral-palsy daughter’s life’s support went viral.



According to Daily Mail, the Titanic star donated £17,000 ($ 20,106) to a mother Carolynne Hunter whose daughter, suffering from cerebral palsy, was alive on life support.

In the report aired on BBC Scotland, Carolynne expressed her concerns as she mentioned that her daughter Freya, who is 12-year-old, relied on receiving oxygen for chronic breathing problems. However, the Clackmannanshire Council warned her that the energy bill could rise next year.

After hearing this news, Kate contacted the mother and donated money to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Carolynne shared, “When I heard about the money I just burst into tears. I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking ‘Is this real?’”

Sharing details about her daughter’s equipment, the mother revealed that at present “it costs them £6,500 a year to run the kit and heat the home”.

Carolynne also explained that winter power cuts could reduce gas supply which would endanger Freya’s care.

“'The council have put solar panels up to help but I don't think it'll help with the bill,” said Freya’s mother.

Meanwhile, Carolynne added that she’s “overwhelmed” for Kate’s extraordinary generosity.