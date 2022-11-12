 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’
Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’

Prince Harry has just been branded a ‘masterful persuader’ for his 'scheming' attempts against the Royal Family and ability to manipulate the late Queen Elizabeth.

These claims have been brought to light by royal biographer and author Andrew Morton during his appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast.

When asked about the possibility of Prince Harry ‘losing his privileges’ after moving, he claimed, “He had the ability to get in to see his grandmother — because he is part of the family.”

“During Megxit, the officials were very keen to stop him from convincing the Queen to change her mind on certain aspects of their [Harry and Meghan Markle] withdrawal.”

Before concluding he also added, “He was very good at getting the Queen to agree to some of his schemes. And good for him, it’s great that he could do that.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona

Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona
Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin

Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin
Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online

Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online
Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him

Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him
Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’

Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’
Takeoff's funeral : Justin Bieber and Drake pay tribute to rapper

Takeoff's funeral : Justin Bieber and Drake pay tribute to rapper

Prince Harry's photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day

Prince Harry's photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day
‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years
Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal

Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’
Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why

Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why
'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations

'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations