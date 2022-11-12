Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona

Shakira was spotted cheering on her son Milan, 9 at his baseball game from the sidelines in Barcelona, giving him a sweet hug afterward.



The songstress, 45, looked happier than ever as she was clad with pom poms as she cheered him on from the sidelines, jumping for joy as she even sported the team's branded baseball sweatshirt and cap.

And it comes just days after the hitmaker confirmed that she and ex-partner Gerard Pique have come to a custody agreement over Milan and their daughter Sasha, seven, following their split earlier this year, with the singer planning to relocate to Miami in 2023.

Shakira stood alongside the baseball field to watch Milan play for Club de Beisbol Barcelona, sporting a bright red hoodie with 'Barcelona baseball & softball' sewn into the front.

She was bursting with pride during the game, jumping in the air with joy and she cheered on Milan, even pulling out streamer pom poms at one point to show her support.