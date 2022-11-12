 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox claps back at a fan who questioned her grooming habits

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Megan Fox claps back at a fan who questioned her grooming habits

Megan Fox confronted a social media user who questioned her grooming habits after she posted her belated Halloween picture.

On November 11, Megan Fox posted a picture of herself and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Princess Zelda and warrior elf from The Legend of Zelda video game franchise.

According to Enews, Megan's outfit featured a burgundy bodice, thigh-high gold boots and a long white skirt with two slits that went all the way up past her hips.

Commenting on her look, one fan wrote, "All that money and she can't buy a razor," referring to the star's exposed skin. "She's now off my ‘list."

The 33-year-old actress was quick to correct what the fan thought was an unshaved bikini was actually her tattoo. 

"Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?" she clapped back. "Either way I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me."

As per the outlet, Meghan is known to have many tattoos on her body. She has a Shakespeare quote on her shoulder blade, the Chinese symbol for 'strength' on the back of her neck, a crescent moon on her ankle and "el pistolero" which translates to "the gunman" in Spanish, as a tribute to her fiancé.

During an interview in October 2021, Meghan and Machine Gun Kelly revealed that they have inked each other with the quote, "The darkest fairytale."




More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle can do ‘nothing without swearing’: report

Meghan Markle can do ‘nothing without swearing’: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton attend first festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William, Kate Middleton attend first festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales
Sarah Drew on why she doesn't want to write an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sarah Drew on why she doesn't want to write an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Prince William ‘destroyed’ King Charles, Diana’s relationship?

Prince William ‘destroyed’ King Charles, Diana’s relationship?
King Charles' relationship with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle has never been same

King Charles' relationship with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle has never been same
Prince Harry on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’

Prince Harry on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’
Rebel Wilson joins Paris Hilton and girlfriend Ramona Agruma on a fun nightout

Rebel Wilson joins Paris Hilton and girlfriend Ramona Agruma on a fun nightout
Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report

Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report
Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona

Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona
Jennifer Lawrence’s honest confession about career in theatre: ‘terrible’

Jennifer Lawrence’s honest confession about career in theatre: ‘terrible’
Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’

Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’
Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin

Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin