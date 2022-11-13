 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘destroyed’ King Charles, Diana’s relationship?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

File Footage

Prince William has just been accused of trying to separate Princess Diana and King Charoles’ former relationship.

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter offered these insights in his new interview with True Royalty's The Royal Beat.

He began by addressing the former couple’s second honeymoon that happened in Italy 1991.

It reportedly involved taking Prince William and Prince Harry along as it was “important that they were seen as a family.”

During the course of his chat, Mr Arbiter also weighed in on how bad their relationship was near the end and added, “The marriage, I think, started deteriorating, it started deteriorating after William was born.”

However, things only managed to get worse once and “really accelerated after Harry was born.”

This comes shortly after The Crown came back with the story of Princess Diana and King Charles’ lovestory.

