 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles has 'stopped' watching 'The Crown' due to Princess Diana portrayal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

King Charles III has stopped watching The Crown due to painful Princess Diana moments.

The Netflix series has shed light on the fallout of the marriage of former Prince and Princess of Wales and watching the show breaks King's heart. 

Royal expert Katie Nicholl speaks on True Royalty TV: “[The Queen] was absolutely aware of these programmes and the films and was never going to watch any of those herself, but other members of the Royal Family have watched episodes.

“I’m told that Camilla has watched all of them. Whether or not she’s watched this latest series, I’ll have to come back to you.

“[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it at the last series because he felt that it got too close to the bone.

“I’m assuming from Harry’s comments he has absolutely seen it and I don’t know about William.”

The Crown season five is currently streaming on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Christina Applegate reveals she may quit acting due to MS

Christina Applegate reveals she may quit acting due to MS
Denmark Queen delights jubilee crowds after family spat

Denmark Queen delights jubilee crowds after family spat
Guitarist Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd passes away at 65

Guitarist Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd passes away at 65
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed by Hollywood elite: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed by Hollywood elite: report

Princess Margaret 'intimate' moment with boyfriend caught by media: 'Berserk'

Princess Margaret 'intimate' moment with boyfriend caught by media: 'Berserk'
Alec Baldwin praises 'The Crown'' actor

Alec Baldwin praises 'The Crown'' actor

Meghan Markle 'dignity' more important than King Charles 'love': 'Won't crawl back'

Meghan Markle 'dignity' more important than King Charles 'love': 'Won't crawl back'
Cardi B lauds Takeoff 'impact in the world' weeks after his death

Cardi B lauds Takeoff 'impact in the world' weeks after his death
Johnny Depp starts following Rihanna

Johnny Depp starts following Rihanna

Here's why Meghan Markle doesn't believe in monarchy

Here's why Meghan Markle doesn't believe in monarchy

Chile's new star director Sebastian Lelio confronts fanaticism

Chile's new star director Sebastian Lelio confronts fanaticism