King Charles has 'stopped' watching 'The Crown' due to Princess Diana portrayal

King Charles III has stopped watching The Crown due to painful Princess Diana moments.



The Netflix series has shed light on the fallout of the marriage of former Prince and Princess of Wales and watching the show breaks King's heart.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl speaks on True Royalty TV: “[The Queen] was absolutely aware of these programmes and the films and was never going to watch any of those herself, but other members of the Royal Family have watched episodes.

“I’m told that Camilla has watched all of them. Whether or not she’s watched this latest series, I’ll have to come back to you.

“[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it at the last series because he felt that it got too close to the bone.

“I’m assuming from Harry’s comments he has absolutely seen it and I don’t know about William.”

The Crown season five is currently streaming on Netflix.