Prince Andrew advisors 'promised him' royal return

Prince Andrew had hopes of his royal return as his aides kept assuring him that they would find a way back for him.

The Duke of York reportedly wants a new role after he stepped back from his duties in 2019 amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew was reportedly left “tearful” and “blindsided” after his elder brother King Charles III quashed his hopes during a meeting at Birkhall in Scotland in September.

An insider spilt the beans to The Times that the meeting between the two brothers was necessary, adding: “The fact is that the duke has been slow to accept where he is.”

The source also shared that the Duke’s advisors promised him that they could “get him back to work".

Meanwhile, an insider told The Mail on Sunday: “Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal.

"At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a royal is at an end. He was told, 'You have to accept this.'"