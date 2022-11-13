 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew advisors 'promised him' royal return

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Prince Andrew advisors promised him royal return
Prince Andrew advisors 'promised him' royal return

Prince Andrew had hopes of his royal return as his aides kept assuring him that they would find a way back for him.

The Duke of York reportedly wants a new role after he stepped back from his duties in 2019 amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew was reportedly left “tearful” and “blindsided” after his elder brother King Charles III quashed his hopes during a meeting at Birkhall in Scotland in September.

An insider spilt the beans to The Times that the meeting between the two brothers was necessary, adding: “The fact is that the duke has been slow to accept where he is.”

The source also shared that the Duke’s advisors promised him that they could “get him back to work".

Meanwhile, an insider told The Mail on Sunday: “Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal.

"At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a royal is at an end. He was told, 'You have to accept this.'"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle never believed in royal 'institution', could make career on 'Instagram'

Meghan Markle never believed in royal 'institution', could make career on 'Instagram'
Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue

Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue
Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral

Kate Middleton insulted by paparazzi, video goes viral
Pakistan bars Oscar contender 'Joyland' for containing 'highly objectionable' material

Pakistan bars Oscar contender 'Joyland' for containing 'highly objectionable' material
BTS' Jimin trends on twitter with debut ost track 'Our Blues'

BTS' Jimin trends on twitter with debut ost track 'Our Blues'
Anya Taylor-Joy rejected Disney for this role: Find out

Anya Taylor-Joy rejected Disney for this role: Find out
Prince Andrew all alone, not one royal 'bothers to check if he is alive'

Prince Andrew all alone, not one royal 'bothers to check if he is alive'
Henry Cavill addresses rumors of James Bond, Wolverine casting

Henry Cavill addresses rumors of James Bond, Wolverine casting
Kate Middleton reminds the world how she ‘continues to save the monarchy’

Kate Middleton reminds the world how she ‘continues to save the monarchy’
Prince Harry considers Kate Middleton, William his 'inspirational couple'

Prince Harry considers Kate Middleton, William his 'inspirational couple'
Meghan Markle urges women to ‘uplift and support’ other women

Meghan Markle urges women to ‘uplift and support’ other women
Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' represents 'rebirth of independent woman'

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' represents 'rebirth of independent woman'